Kwara Uncovers Alleged Massive Corruption in State-owned Poly

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Government said it has uncovered alleged massive corruption involving some staff of the state owned polytechnic (Kwara Polytechnic) Ilorin.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who stated this in Ilorin, while receiving the visitation panel report set up to reposition the institution, said: “I have just received the ministry’s committee report on allegation of corruption by some staff of the institution

“The ministry has investigated and spoken with all the parties concerned and I can confirm that truly there was misappropriation of funds in Kwara Polytechnic, despite the meagre resources available for the institution.

“I want to tell you that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration will not tolerate any act of mismanagement under any guise.

“I want to promise you that the ministry will act on the recommendations of the ministry’s committee report as soon as possible to ensure that the wrong is rectified.”

Receiving the two-volume report of the panel, led by its Chairman, Dr. Fatai Bello, on behalf of the state government, the commissioner thanked members of the panel for their commitment and doggedness to the assignment.

Kawu commended members of the visitation panel for their selfless effort in offering recommendations that would reposition the institution positively.

Earlier, the chairman of the panel commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his determination to reposition the polytechnic, and urged the commissioner to ensure full implementation of the panel’s recommendations to prevent further perpetration of fraud in the institution.

In another development, the commissioner also paid an inspection visit to the Osi Satellite Campus of KWASU with the State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education, Hon. Abdulwahab Opakunle and his members, to ascertain the level of work done on the project.

The project, according to her, was at about 48 per cent completion stage, pointing out that the level of work done was not commensurate with the amount released by the past administration.

The commissioner reiterated the present administration’s commitment to ensuring that the project is completed and put to use in good time.