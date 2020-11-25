Kaduna Electric CEO Now SESN Fellow

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Garba Haruna has been conferred with the fellowship of the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN).

The 38th annual conference of the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria, SESN held in Sokoto, recently, saw the Society conferring Fellowship on some distinguished Nigerians.

In the investiture which had in attendance, the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Haruna was described as, ”a consummate Engineer and a seasoned technocrat whose contributions to the development of the various field of engineering in Nigeria and beyond is invaluable”.

According to a statement, the President of the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria, Prof. I. J. Dioha applauded the support being given to the society by Haruna and urged him to continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria.

Haruna was also applauded for his role in promoting standardisation and safety in the Engineering profession in Nigeria.

Dioha averred that Nigeria stands to benefit a lot if the abundant solar resources is harnessed and put to good use.

In a keynote address, the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu called for synergy between policy makers and scientists to drive the renewable energy potential of the country, warning that the era of hydrocarbon was long over, saying, “the world shall not wait for us.”