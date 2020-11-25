DHL Africa eShop Delivers Black Friday Deals from Top Global Brands

Mary Nnah

Black Friday, the most famous sale season of the year is around the corner but while the big day is November 27th, the US/UK retailers on the DHL Africa eShop App like Amazon have released their deals early. This strategy enables the retailers avoid shipping delays as well as provide a broader range of deals across the November sales period, ending on Monday the 30th with Cyber Monday sales.

The DHL Africa eShop, the App that gives shoppers direct access to 200+ US/UK stores, has an unprecedented amount of sales this year.

Shoppers can delight in the knowledge that over 3 billion products are reported going on sale this year, this is a cumulation of inventory from top retailers like Amazon, Sports Direct, Macy’s, Hawes & Curtis, Best Buy, George At ASDA, Ralph Lauren and so many more options.

Community Manager, Ngozi Enelamah, said, discounts that shoppers can look out for include bestselling items like iPhones, Samsung and other smartphones, Amazon echo devices, sales on Adidas, Michael Kors and other fashion brands, projectors, security cameras, gaming consoles – just to list a few.

To make the shopping experience easier, cheaper and more enjoyable there is below a roundup of some of the best deals and biggest Black Friday discounts across major product categories that can be enjoyed today and all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Men’s Fashion; this includes men’s clothing, shoes, watches and accessories at fantastic discounts; women’s Fashion – Save big on the latest trends and best brands in women’s clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry.

Kids and Maternity Items – Get big deals on clothing, toys and books for the little one as well as maternity essentials

Christmas Essentials – Make the most wonderful time of the year even more magical with delightful deals on Christmas décor, gifts, hampers and more.

There are so many Black Friday sales to enjoy on the DHL Africa eShop App. For just about everything you need, you will find a store and a bargain that matches your budget. Enelamah advised interested buyers to visit the DHL Africa eShop App now to start shopping and saving.

The DHL Africa eShop App is an e-Commerce platform launched by DHL Africa in April 2019. The App provides shoppers in 35 African countries with direct access to shop on international retail sites in the US/UK and receive the items at their door in Africa. Delivery is guaranteed via DHL Express.