Coal City Varsity Appoints Ihua Professor of Practice

The Executive Director of Africa Polling Institute (API), Dr. Bell Ihua has been appointed a visiting Professor of Practice in the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences, Coal City University, Enugu State.

The Registrar of the University, Mrs. Loretta Udeh, in a letter, said the position of Professor of Practice is awarded to a distinguished individual of recognised professional standing, with a significant track record of senior professional experience.

The appointment she said will offer Ihua the opportunity to draw from his extensive industry and professional experience to provide linkages for students between theoretical and conceptual knowledge and the practical application of tools.

The letter reads in parts: “Students at Coal City University will have the opportunity to learn about opinion polling, surveys and social research from Dr. Ihua in this new position. He will be collaborating with the university to develop a new regional hub for opinion research that will promote good governance in South-east Nigeria and beyond.

“He will also be contributing to the university’s flagship entrepreneurial programme designed to focus not just on new business ventures and business growth, but on the development of the skills, attributes and behaviours of enterprising people, to be used in wide contexts (business, government, educational institutions, social enterprise, NGOs, etc.) to solve real-world business and societal problems.”

In his response, Ihua thanked the university for the opportunity to contribute to enhance its work.

“I am truly honoured to join Coal City University as a Visiting Professor of Practice, and excited about the opportunity to foster collaboration between ‘town and gown’ in my work.”

He noted that the appointment will offer him the opportunity to give back to the society. “I look forward to collaborating with other faculty members to stimulate growth and value creation on an institutional, regional, and national level.”

Ihua, considered one of Nigeria’s leading public opinion pollsters and social researchers, is currently the Executive Director of Africa Polling Institute (API), an Abuja-based opinion research think-tank. The organisation supports state and non-state actors through the conduct of opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies, at the intersection of democracy, governance, economy and public life.

He previously served as Chief Executive Officer at NOI Polls Limited. Ihua is the founder and chairman at SMYLE Africa, a youth-led platform, which promotes social mobility among young people.