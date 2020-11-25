CACOVID to Rebuild, Equip Damaged Police Stations with N100bn

By Obinna Chima

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disclosed plan to spend N100 billion for the renovation and purchase of rifles at police stations that were recently destroyed by hoodlums in the wake of the protest against police brutality.

Co-Chair, CACOVID and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos while giving account of the activities of the group.

He spoke in company of President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and Managing Director,CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

According to the CBN Governor, a total of 44 police stations were destroyed by the hoodlums.

In addition, CACOVID also disclosed plan to

empower four million youths with a N25 billion employment programme.

However, Emefiele while rendering account of the activities of the private sector-led initiative, said the group received a total of N39.64 billion as donation from members of the private sector and spent N43.272 billion on various interventions, including N28.7 billion on food relief as palliatives to 1.7 million households translating to or eight million Nigerians.

More details later