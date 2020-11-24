Tecno Launches POVA Phone

By Ugo Aliogo

Tecno Nigeria has launched the new TECNO POVA which has a super-duper battery capacity of 6000mAh, with a standby time of 30 days and the ability to play music for 8 days straight, on just a single charge.

A statement by the company said Tecno POVA has a system turbo that runs on Helio G80 processor and ET-Engine 1.0 (Evolving Tech), adding that these significantly upgrade the phones performance; “elevate and optimize the sustained gaming experience, network, power consumption, enhance graphic fluency, timely screen response and even image quality.”

It also stated that the POVA has a hyper engine technology that ensures that the phone always keeps up with the user, “no matter what you are doing or how many apps you have running at the same time.”

The statement said: “Fantastic photography features. Tecno POVA is equipped with 13MP AI Quad Camera, making images that are very vivid and clear even when blown out into a big picture frame. With this device, you will seamlessly capture memories that you will treasure for many years to come.

