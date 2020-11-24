Senate in Closed-door Session

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate is in a closed- door session few hours after it resumed plenary after a five-week break during which the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appeared before the committees to defend their 2021 budget estimates.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, announced the executive session midway into the consideration of bills and motions.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yakubu Abdullahi, thereafter moved a motion for the Senate to move into an executive session and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, before the closed-door session began at 12.55pm.

Details later…