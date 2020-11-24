Road Projects: Senate Approves Refund of N148.141bn to Five States

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday approved the issuance of promissory notes worth N148.141 billion to five states — Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers — as refund for federal road projects executed in the aforementioned states.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts presented at plenary by the Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia.

The breakdown of the refund include Bayelsa (N38.404 billion), Cross River (N18.394 billion), Ondo (N7.822 billion), Osun ( N4.567 billion) and Rivers (N78.953 billion).

Details later…