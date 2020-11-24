NIQS Unveils New Brand Identity at Minna AGM

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has unveiled its new brand identity at the organisation’s 2020 Annual General Meeting held in Minna, Niger State, recently.

President of the Institute, QS Mohammed Abba Tor, unveiled the new brand identity at a special session in Minna dedicated to the organisation’s rebranding project, according to a statement by the institute.

QS Abba Tor said, “The essence of the rebranding project is to properly situate the Institute within the context of domestic and global changes to ensure it remains relevant to society and discharges its obligations to members in the most effective ways possible.”

Moreover, he decried how the role of the Quantity Surveyor in the construction industry as the professional construction costs manager and the unique value the role adds to projects is sometimes overlooked.

QS Abba Tor explained that “overlooking the input of the QS has negative impacts ranging from costs inflation to procurement of sub-standard materials and misalignments between assumed projects’ material needs and the actual requirements.”

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of the NIQS began on Wednesday, November 11,with a workshop with the theme, “Cost Management of Mechanical and Electrical Services in High Rise Buildings” and the induction of 239 new members of the Institute.

During the three-day event the leadership of the Institute paid a courtesy visit on former Military President Ibrahim Babangida who is the Grand Patron of the The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS).

Speaking at Babangida’s Hilltop residence in Minna, the President of the Institute explained that the NIQS was being repositioned for the benefit of its members and the wider society for the next 50 years.

Informing General Babangida about the activities of the Institute, QS Abba Tor said, “We are putting things in place to ensure that the next 50 years of the NIQS is anchored on foundations that can be leveraged on by its members to the benefit of the wider society.” High point of this year’s AGM was the conferment of Honorary Fellowship of the NIQS on the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Sani Bello.