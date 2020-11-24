Ghana, AfDB Sign MoU on Annual Meetings

Ghana, the host country of the African Development Bank Group’s 2021 Annual Meetings (AfDB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institution, marking an important milestone in preparations for the event.

The 56th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank and the 47th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund are scheduled to take place from 24 to 28 May 2021, in Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

Ghanaian Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, the current chair of the Bank’s Boards of Governors, signed the MOU on the country’s preparedness to host the event at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance office in Accra. Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, African Development Bank Group Secretary General, signed on behalf of the Bank Group.

The meeting began with a minute of silence in honour of former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday 12 November, with both signatories paying their respects.

In remarks following the signing, Minister Ofori-Atta said he had carefully reviewed the MOU and found it satisfactory.

“The signing is yet another indication of our strong commitment to delivering on all the requirements for hosting of the 2021 AGM. As a country, our interest in this event has not diminished. At the highest level, the commitment is visible,” he said.