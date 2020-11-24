AEAN Joins International 107-Partner Global Network

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria, AEAN, a member of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has formalised a bilateral partnership agreement with the Washington D.C, U.S.A-based National Association of Realtors, (NAR).

This is sequel to AEAN leadership’s quest to create a similar structure as NAR, which the Kunle Adedeji-led association had been working tirelessly on. Following the formal approval of its application by the NAR’s highest authority, the agreement was formalised at its International Delegates/VIP Global Business and Alliances Committee meeting held in Washington D.C recently. The National Secretary of AEAN, Gbenga Ismail, represented the association at the global meeting.

With this bilateral partnership, both associations agree to promote global best practices and the highest level of code of conduct; and also collaborate, share and exchange knowledge to improve businesses amongst members.

The partnership also introduces AEAN members to global affiliations of over 100 other broker associations, which implies that its members are now able to transact referral businesses with the majority of these global associations.

While announcing the addition of two new real estate partners – AEAN and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago – to its network of global partner associations, the NAR says it has increased its global network to 107 partners in 87 countries.

“Adding to an already extensive network of global partners, these new agreements highlight our Engagement Team’s sustained commitment to enhancing NAR’s brand recognition and expanding the business opportunities and support we provide to realtors and consumers around the world,” said Katie Johnson, NAR’s general counsel and chief member experience officer.

He declared: “We are thrilled to welcome two new international partners to our NAR family, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with both the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Reacting to this new development, Kunle Adedeji, the National Chairman of AEAN said, “We are very excited to commence this partnership with NAR today. One of the objectives of AEAN is to open our membership to broader experiences and also to open Nigeria to global opportunities. This partnership puts AEAN amongst global peers, which will further help in our service capabilities and build better understanding along global lines.

In his remark, Mark Edghill, president of the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago, said, “In the Southern Caribbean, the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago has taken a leading role in the island nation’s private real estate sector as its agents prioritize an ethical, educated and transparent domestic market.

“We look forward to opening channels through NAR to exchange investment opportunities with our U.S. and international counterparts, Nigeria, in particular, and to encourage interest in Trinidad and Tobago’s real estate and its extensive development potential.”

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

As a result of dozens of bilateral partnerships, NAR’s members can conduct business around the world with trusted professionals who hold themselves to a strict code of ethics. The implementation and diffusion of leading practices and strategies into global markets, including basic advocacy, licensing standardization and property platforms, has strengthened and increased transparency within individual markets, benefitting both Realtors® and consumers across the globe.