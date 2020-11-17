UI, Primus 1948, Northcourt to Set Up Shopping Mall

Promoters of Primus Mall, a 7,000sqm shopping and entertainment centre to be established at Ibadan recently did the ground-breaking ceremony for the project.

Primus Mall was conceptualised by the University of Ibadan and Primus 1948 Limited, as a public-private partnership to provide a much-needed shopping and entertainment destination for the students and residents living in and around the University of Ibadan community.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan – Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, quoted a World Bank study that showed that financing of higher level education must reduce its over dependence on public funding but rather should attract and mobilise more private sector funding.

It was for this reason Primus 1948 was created with VGS Homeland Limited to birth this project.

Speaking on behalf of VGS Homeland, Mrs. Bose Sogunle said, “this is another first of many firsts in the history of the University of Ibadan. In as much as it is monumental for the university, this project has a personal meaning to me, as UI is my alma mater.

“Oyo State is considered the next investment destination going by its being remarkably investor friendly.”

Northcourt Real Estate has been appointed the lead marketing and leasing consultants for the project.

Commenting on the project, Northcourt CEO, Tayo Odunsi, said while growing up, he spent a lot of time with families in Ibadan and visited places like Trans Amusement park for recreation.

“However, such places are no longer functional but Primus Mall seeks to fill that vacuum with its 4-screen cinemas, large game arcade, lounge and several other entertainment features,” he said.

The project team also includes EPCM as Project Manager/Quantity Surveyors, ATO Architects, PIN Consult as Structural Engineers, Unecon Associates as MEP Consultants and Brickstone Africa as Financial Advisers. The project is expected to be delivered ahead of the end of year holiday season in 2022.