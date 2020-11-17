Meter Manufacturer Supports FG, to Train 300 Youths

Peter Uzoho

The MOMAS Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company, one of the major pre-paid electricity meter manufacturing companies in the country, has offered to train over 300 unemployed youths in the country on electricity metering.

The company explained that the move was its way of complementing the federal government’s mass metering programme by adding more value to the programme

The Chairman of MOMAS, Mr. Kola Balogun, disclosed this in Lagos during an interactive session with journalists at the weekend.

He said the essence of the initiative was to extend its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to some states in the country through development of manpower capability among unemployed youths in Nigeria.

Balogun added that this would empowers youths in the country.

According to him, beside the facts that the initiative would enhance capacity in meter production, it would also help develop manpower required to install the meters.

Balogun further said the free metering installation training for unemployed youths was selected from the six geopolitical zones of the country, announcing that the first phase will take two weeks with offer to give certificate to all trained youths.

He said: “MOMAS as a key stakeholder in the downstream of the power sector, we see the initiative as viable way to create employment opportunities for our youths and the timing is unprecedented given the fact that one of the complaints by the aggrieved youths doing the recent #EndSARS protest was unemployment.

“MOMAS also identified that there is urgent need to train more Nigerians on electricity meter installation to complement the presidential directive on mass metering.

“This is our own way of contributing our quota in ensuring that the initiative is successful. We have decided to train selected number of graduates across all the six geopolitical zones in the country on metering technology through our MOMAS metering school for free.

“In addition to the training, we shall provide the trainees with kits. This will contain all the relevant tools for electricity meter installation, considering quantity of the approved metres.

“There will be enough jobs for the youths to do and we would also engage them in the execution of some of our projects.”

The MOMAS helmsman, however, stressed the need for government to consider manpower skills in the installation of the meters as such will also go a long way to develop the youth and create job opportunities for them.