FCT: Houses Razed, Three Injured as Herdsmen, Farmers Clash

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Three persons were injured while many houses were razed following clashes between herdsmen and famers in Iddo community.

The FCT Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the confrontation.

A statement issued in Abuja said it restored calm to the area.

“The FCT command has successfully restored calm along Iddo axis, following a farmers-herders clash that broke out between locals residing in a settlement within Iddo on Monday 16th November,2020.

“The unfortunate clash left three persons with various degrees of injury while some thatched houses were set ablaze within the area”, it said.

The statement signed by the PPRO and Assistant Supretentent of Police (ASP), Mariam Yusuf, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

It said the commissioner of police also engaged community and religious leaders within Iddo in peace talks to forestall a reoccurrence of such an event.

While reiterating his resolve to protect lives and property within FCT, Ciroma urged residents of the FCT to eschew violence and embrace peace.