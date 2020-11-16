PDP Hails Fayose at 60

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated the former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as he attains the landmark age of 60 years.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, “Indeed, our party celebrates Fayose, who, over the years, has demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity, stability and development of our dear country, Nigeria, as well as in the fight for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.

“Unarguably, Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so loved across our country.”

PDP said Fayose’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as a governor, “where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti State in all sectors of life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive years.”

The PDP family, he said, therefore, “celebrates this rare patriot and prays to God to grant him many more years ahead to continue in his statesmanship and selfless service to Nigeria and humanity at large.”