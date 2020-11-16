Osun Pledges to Revamp Tourism Sector to Engender Prosperity

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

The Osun State government has reassured the people of the state of renewed efforts to turnaround the culture and tourism sector in the state to enhance prosperity.

The State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, disclosed this on Wednesday, in Osogbo, while declaring open a day workshop on Osun Culture and Tourism Master Plan, organised for the management and staff of the ministry.

Alabi said, if the sector was fully developed as planned, it has the capacity and potency to turn the state to tourism haven, with attendant economic benefit and improved standard of living for the citizenry.

The Deputy Governor, emphasised that the ongoing transformation of key sectors of the state’s economy, specifically targeted agriculture, mining, tourism and culture as areas of comparative cost advantage.

According to him, the initiative necessitated the Osun Economy and Investment Summit, held in the state late last year; the move that has begun yielding positive results in both foreign and local investments.

He, however, enjoined the management and staff of Osun Culture and Tourism Ministry to key into the vision of government in developing the sector for the economic benefit of all, as well as training and retraining members of staff.

He said, “As a state, we are so much blessed in terms of cultural endowment and other resources, which we can utilise to develop our local economy and sustainable prosperity.

“When this administration came on board, we identified some key sectors of economic potentials that we can develop for our economic advancement, in which tourism is one of them.

“It is therefore necessary for you to support our government to actualise our dreams for economic prosperity of the state through this sector”.

In a lecture titled, “Government Policy Sustainability and Civil Service: A Democratic Perspective”, the State Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade, who described Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, as workers’ friendly said the workshop was a new dimension on staff development in the state.

Present at the workshop was the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Obawale Adebisi, among other senior officials in the ministry.