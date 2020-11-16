Orijin Appoints Laycon, Neo as Brand Ambassadors

The 2020 winner of BBNaija reality TV show, Laycon, and one of the finalists, Neo, have secured a fresh deal with Orijin Nigeria.

The company recently unveiled the two reality show stars as its new brand ambassadors.

In a statement, the company noted that both reality TV stars embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Orijin.

Speaking on the endorsement deal, Adenike Adebola, Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said: “We are very excited about today’s unveil of these vibrant, authentic, passionate and inspiring creatives as members of the Orijin family.

“Orijin has a long and unparalleled tradition of youthful exuberance and with these culturally diverse individuals, we look forward sharing our extraordinary range of colourful and distinct bitter-sweetness with the world.”