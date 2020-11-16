Ogunbanjo Wins Maiden DStv Premium Golf Day Star Prize

Ogunbiyi Ogunbanjo at the weekend out-stroked 98 other golfers to emerge winner of the star prize at the inaugural DStv Premium Golf Day held at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

Ogunbanjo who is a member of the Ikeja Golf Club emerged winner with a net score of 65 to claim the ultimate prize of a business class ticket and accommodation for a weekend stay in a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Remi Olukoya with a net score of 67 was the first runner-up. He also got a business class ticket and a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Rwanda.

The second runners-up, Mr Rasheed Adebisi, who had a net score of 69 was also rewarded with a weekend stay in a five-star hotel in Lagos.

Mrs Linda Obieze won the female category with the same score as Adebisi. Obieze won a golf bag for her effort.

Other winners include; Femi Ajala who was rewarded with a 55 inch television set for the Longest Drive and Ife Muritala, who got a golf bag for Nearest the Pin (Hole 17).

Speaking at a cocktail after the event, Captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Mr. Oladimeji Durojaiye, thanked the sponsors for choosing the club for the sponsorship initiative.

“We thank the DStv team for bringing such initiative to Ikeja Golf Club. This is the first tournament since Covid-19 lockdown and the feedback from players has been very impressive. We sincerely hope this will become an annual event,” Durojaiye said.

Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria who stood in for CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugeh, said DStv was happy to be associated with the event.

He explained that the support was the company’s way of showing appreciation to subscribers on the DStv Premium package

A total of 500 entries were received from golfers for the event but the organisers were forced to trim the number in observance of the physical distancing requirement the Covid-19 protocols.