Lagos Police Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Drugs, Looted Items

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command has on Sunday arrested 720 suspects in 14 area commands across the state for being in possession of incriminating items, and possibly looted goods.

According to the police, the arrest is in its bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos State; hence, the re-launched Anti Crime Strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

“Around 7am on Sunday, the operatives carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums across the 14 area commands,” a press release issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday said.

He further alleged that the suspects were found with incriminating items including locally-made guns, life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine, and items possibly looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent EndSARS violence.

Before the mass arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had warned and directed officers to move against lawlessness and criminality in the state.

Odumosu emphasised the zeal of the command to sustain the operations even beyond the yuletide season.

Odumosu, however, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, Panti Yaba to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

The police boss further encouraged those whose items were looted during the recent EndSARS violence to come and claim their items with prove of ownership.

While charging the officers to be at alert for more operations across the state, Odumosu commended the officers for the successful operations.