Kwara Judicial Panel on Police Brutality Receives 18 Petitions

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality at the weekend said it has received 18 petitions from members of the public in the state.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Ibrahim Garba(rtd), who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, also said the panel would commence sitting today (Monday) at Court 2, Sharia Court of Appeal in Ilorin between 10a.m. and 4p.m. daily.

He said those to appear included all those who have earlier submitted memoranda and those willing to give oral complaints on police brutality, human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings.

Garba added that the panel would evaluate evidence presented, surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints.

He also said the panel would also make recommendations on compensations, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate.

The panel which was inaugurated by the state governor had earlier called on the public to submit petitions and complaints on any allegation of assault, human rights abuses and extra judicial killings by members of the Nigeria Police Force especially the disbanded SARS between October 26 and November 8, 2020..