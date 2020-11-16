Inflation Hits 14.23%

By James Emejo

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation increased by 14.23 per cent in October compared to 13.71 per cent in the preceding month, according to the National Bureau Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation increased by 17.38 per cent in the review period from 16.66 per cent in September.

According to the CPI figures for October, which was released Monday by the statistical agency, core inflation also increased by 11.14 per cent from 10.58 per cent in the preceding month.

Details later…