Fayemi: How Police Brutalised, Teargassed Me

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday narrated his painful ordeals in the hands of policemen, alleging that he was also a victim of police brutality in 2014.

The Ekiti State governor, who also pointed out that some policemen had rendered good services to him, disclosed that he was brutalised and teargassed by a team of policemen during the build-up to the 2014 gubernatorial election in the state.

After a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Ekiti, the All Progressives Congress (APC) embarked on the sweeping of the roads passed by the PDP members and Fayemi and other APC supporters were allegedly brutalised by a Commander of Police Mobile Force, leading to the death of a chieftain of the APC, Mr. Taiwo Akinsola.

Speaking yesterday in Ado Ekiti during an interaction session by stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest that resonated panic across the country, Fayemi said he would continue to join other good intentioned Nigerians to take #EndSARS agitations serious.

He insisted that the case of police brutality was one issue that affects every facet of the society.

“I am a victim of police brutality myself. You could all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014. But some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad,” he started.

Fayemi, who describing the teeming youths as engine room of the nation’s economy, stated that there was need for the governments to partner with them for sustainable peace and development.

“The EndSARS protest was a noble course. It was supported here in Ekiti not because of those involved, but for the reason behind the action which we believe would help the police to do their

“The youth protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. Right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time we have panel of inquiries at every level of government to tackle our issues.

“We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against Police brutality.

“Our youth are angry because as they were coming out of closure of schools over coronavirus pandemic, they entered into ASUU strike, then there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.

“The government has done many intervention programmes and had proscribed SARS and introduced youth investment fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.

“Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated. There must be good motivation for the police to be able to discharge their duties effectively”.