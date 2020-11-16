Ex-Perm Sec Harps on Building Strong Institutions in Nigeria

Chris Uba

Chief executives of government agencies in the country have been admonished to work towards building strong institutional frameworks to promote economic growth and the ease of doing business in the country.

A retired Permanent Secretary, Osuagwu Uwanuakwa, gave the advice while responding during his inauguration as Chairman of a 5-man independent Committee charged with the responsibility of reviewing management practices in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), with a view to strengthening it for improved service delivery.

Uwanuakwa, commended the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim on his novel approach towards realising his vision for the organisation and promised to hit the ground running with members of the Committee.

He promised that the members would endeavour to devote their time and passion to the assignment with a view to delivering on the terms of reference within the time frame given.

A member of the Committee, Kabir Wudil, retired Director and former Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the President described the setting up of the Committee as an introspection capable of transforming SON towards greater contributions to Nation building.

Speaking earlier while inaugurating the Committee, SON Director General, described the occasion as historic and going against the norms in an attempt to build strong processes for the organisation.

He mandated the Committee to examine the structure of SON, its processes and practices with a view to providing a template to address operational, service delivery and staff welfare challenges to entrench equity and fairness as well as provide greater opportunities for staff to better contribute to attainment of organisational goals.

Salim, enumerated the Committee’s terms of reference to include control and coordination, communication and effectiveness, manpower dispositions and manning levels, recruitment, postings and transfers as well as public perception of the organisation and its services among others.