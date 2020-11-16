EndSARS Victims Benefit from Coca-Cola, Whitefield Intervention Fund

Oyefusi Idowu

In response to the widespread violence that marred the peaceful #EndSARS protests and led to some deaths with many persons injured, CocaCola Nigeria and its bottling partners (NBC) has provided a N20 million donation to an NGO, Whitefield Foundation.

The intervention fund, according to a statement, is to help defray the medical bills of some of the hospitalised victims.

It stated that over the past three weeks, Whitefield Foundation has processed over 900 requests from across the country, most of which were found to be unrelated to the #EndSARS incidents.

In all, it revealed that 185 patients being treated in 23 hospitals across nine states – Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Edo, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Plateau as well as the FCT, Abuja, benefited from the intervention fund.

The patients were treated for various degrees of injuries, including gunshots, and amounts ranging from N10,000 to N300,000 were disbursed directly to their respective hospitals on their behalf. “Unfortunately, some of the patients have had to undergo amputation and will be provided with prosthetic limbs, to enhance their ability to function normally post-recovery. About 30 per cent were outpatients while 70 per cent were on admission of which 21 per cent had been discharged as at Thursday, 12th November, 2020,” the statement further revealed.

Speaking on the intervention, the CEO, Whitefield Foundation, Funmi Johnson said: “This has been an eye-opening, hope-restoring and sometimes heart-breaking experience for me. Going round hospitals in person, and also reviewing reports from agents and patients across Nigeria leaves me grateful to Coca-Cola Nigeria. Several people have been saved from untimely death by their support.

“I appeal to corporate organizations and people of means to support NGOs to bring more relief initiatives to the helpless. The health care system in this nation needs all the help and support it can get. I plead with all Nigerians to shun violence at all cost.”

In a statement released on its twitter handle recently, Coca-Cola Nigeria, had while announcing the intervention and partnership with Whitefield Foundation said, “Coca-Cola along with our bottling partners Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, are committed to making a difference in our communities as such we have made a donation of N20 million to our NGO Partner Whitefield Foundation to help defray the medical bills of victims in hospitals.”