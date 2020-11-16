AAAN Sets for LAIF Awards

Leading film maker, Femi Odugbemi and the Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Africa, Yas Deb, have been named by the leadership of the Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAN) as speakers at a seminar being organised to boost this year edition of Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. The theme of this year’s award is “Grind and Shine.

Addressing a virtual press conference recently, the Publicity Secretary of AAAN, Tope Jemerigbe, said the first speaker, would speak on; ‘The Place of Identity and How it Can Help us Distinguish our Work in the World’, while the second speaker, would speak on ‘Ascendancy of Digital and the Shape of Our Industry Going Forward.’

Jemerigbe further stated that this year’s festival, which is the 15th edition would be held virtually on Saturday, December 12, in Lagos.

The LAIF Awards was instituted in year 2006 by the AAAN with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications. An international status award, LAIF Awards has continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potentials in the international circle as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas.

The Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, stated that this year, through utilising technology, the organisers of the award, has created an online portal where all activities for the awards will be carried out. Submission of entries will be done using the online portal. Also, the jurors who will be working remotely will judge each category online through the portal.

Adisa further stated that due to current challenging market conditions, “we are pleased to be able to reward creative excellence within the industry. Every year we recognise advertising creatives, this year we will also be rewarding creative ideas of individuals within and outside the industry who are willing to participate in this year’s awards”.