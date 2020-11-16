9,694 Constables Set for Community Policing

Ejiofor Alike

The Ministry of Police Affairs yesterday disclosed that a total of 9,694 special constables were set to graduate from 14 training schools across the country.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi disclosed this on Friday at the passing-out parade for pioneer special constables from Zamfara State at the Police College, Kaduna.

Dingyadi, said the personnel would soon be deployed to bring policing closer to the people, adding that the operatives have been trained in basic police duties, rule of law, police-community relations, intelligence gathering, neighbourhood policing, human rights, and the consequence of abuse of office in a democratic setting.

According to him, they are awaiting deployment to their various communities.

These were contained in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Seyi Odutayo, titled, ‘9,694 special constabularies to be dispatched to communities’.

“A total number of 9,694 special constabularies are graduating in 13 other different training centres across the country simultaneously who have been trained in basic police duties, rule of law, police-community relations, intelligence gathering, neighbourhood policing, human rights and the consequence of abuse of office in a democratic setting, are awaiting deployment to their various communities to bring police activities closer to the people.

“What we are witnessing today forms the nucleus of community policing initiative and the reform agenda of Mr President,” the minister was quoted as saying.

While justifying the establishment of his ministry, the statement quoted Dingyadi as describing the community policing as one of the “dynamic innovations aimed at bringing policing closer to the people through their participation to effectively curb crime and criminality.”

He said further that the knowledge the constables had acquired on the need for respect of human rights in a democratic setting would be of immense benefits in the discharge of their duties to forestall infractions, which led to the #EndSARS protests in the country.

Dingyadi appreciated the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police and his management team, state governors, local government chairmen, community leaders, and other stakeholders who worked collectively to implement the initiative.

The Commandant, Police College Kaduna, CP Abdulkarim Dauda described the ceremony as historic and implored the constables to operate professionally, courageously and to be above board in the discharge of their responsibilities while shunning all forms of corruption and its tendencies.