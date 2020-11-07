TFN Launches Incubation Hub to Support Education Growth

An education-based non-government organisation, Teach for Nigeria, TFN, in partnership with NNPC/SNEPCo and its co-venture Partners (Exxon, TUPNI and Nae), has announced the launch of a new project tagged, ‘’Incubation Hub’’.

Incubation Hub was initiated to address education delivery challenges in the country.

According to TFN, the hub was designed to provide support to the alumni of its fellowship programme, as part of efforts to scale their “Be The Change” projects.

The “Be The Change” project is a social impact project implemented by TFN fellows in their second year, with the goal of addressing challenges of delivering education in their placement schools and communities.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the hub, Chief Executive Officer of TFN, Folawe Omikunle, stated that the hub provided unique opportunity to alumni community to accelerate growth for their enterprises.

She said, “Participants will be equipped with the practical knowledge required to build and sustain their social innovations through a 3-month intensive training, access to post programme support and opportunity to pitch for seed funding for their organisations.

“This year, 20 north-based initiatives focused on promoting access to education and improving quality of life for children in low communities have been selected as the pioneer cohort of TFN’s Incubation Hub.

“We truly believe that this brings us a step further towards our vision that one day every Nigerian child will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.”

In his comment, Social Performance and Social Investment Adviser for SNEPCo, Oluwaseun Samson-Olawale, said: “Working with Teach For Nigeria to implement the Incubation hub aligns with SNEPco’s goal to deepen the gains in the classroom by supporting sustainable and adaptable social impact initiatives focused on fighting educational inequity across Nigeria.”

The Incubation Hub is structured around TFN’s long-term theory of change strategy to support alumni to continue to work as social innovators and entrepreneurs, who lead start-up businesses or initiatives that proffer solutions to identified problems within the education sector.

Subsequently, this programme will be implemented annually by Teach for Nigeria to support alumni initiatives across the nation.