Nadal Books Paris Masters Semi-finals Place

Rafael Nadal set up a Paris Masters semi-final against either Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka with a comeback victory over Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday, ending his fellow Spaniard’s ATP Tour Finals hopes.

The top seed edged a tight second set before racing through the decider to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Nadal, who claimed his 1,000th career victory earlier this week, is bidding for a first Paris Masters title.

Carreno Busta had to take the trophy on Sunday and win next week’s event in Sofia to be sure of qualification for the season-ending event in London, but his defeat gives Diego Schwartzman the last spot.