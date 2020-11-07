Mama Oyediran Lived a Fulfilled Life, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. A.B.O.O Oyediran, over the demise of his wife, Revd. Mrs. Tola Oyediran.

It would be recalled that the governor’s mum, Chief (Mrs.) Abigail Makinde, passed on 24 hours before Mrs. Oyediran’s death.

Makinde, who was at the Iyaganku home of the Oyedirans, consoled them over the death of Mama Oyediran, the first daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

She was, until her death, the chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune titles.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Mrs. Oyediran lived an eventful and fulfilled life, praying to God to uphold the family.

“To my friend, Olumide (son of the deceased), we are almost in the same shoe right now. I lost my Mummy 24 hours to Mama’s passing as well. So, we are comforting one another.

“Well, Mama lived an eventful life and we pray that Almighty God will uphold the family. “We just celebrated a fulfilled life.” In a condolence message signed by the governor, he said, “Mama, continue to sleep at the bosom of our Lord and Saviour. We bless the Lord for a life well-spent. Till we meet at the feet of our Lord and Saviour, rest on Mama.”