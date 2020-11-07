Mahmood Ahmadu Bags EuroKnowledge Award

Chairman of Integrated Online Services, Dr. Mahmood Ahmadu, was among the icons honoured at the prestigious EuroKnowledge Leadership and Humanitarian Award that held at the House of Lords in London, recently.

The award initiative was put together by Euro-Knowledge Limited and supported by Foreign Investment Network, FIN.

According to the organisers, the award seeks to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders who have made signiﬁcant contributions and marks in their individual fields as role models, philanthropists, innovators, community and inspirational leaders.

Other Nigerians on the award list included: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; Founder, DJ Cuppy Foundation, Ms. Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy; Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, former Minister of Trade and Investment, Mrs. Onikepo Akande and Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc., Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi.

While delivering his keynote address, a former Chief Technology Officer and Strategy Executive at IBM, Mark Minevach, urged investors to tap into the limitless potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is now able to solve global challenges.

In his speech titled, “How Artificial Intelligence is reshaping Healthcare”, Minevach stated that AI is projected to create up to $15 to $18 trillion value, adding that the technology tool must be strongly harnessed as it sets to influence global economy in the next five to 10 years.

While receiving his award, Chairman of Integrated Online Services, Dr. Mahmood Ahmadu, encouraged everyone to cultivate the habit of giving back to the society to improve the world.

He said, “There is no difference between past, present and future in terms of philanthropy, people should endeavour to do more in this trying period.”

Ahmadu’s recognition by EuroKnowledge followed the impact of his philanthropic gestures globally. He graduated from Nasarawa University earning a UK accredited MBA. His additional qualifications came in the form of numerous managements, including IT and communications industry courses.

He started his career trading in products and services before he founded A2A International Limited in the early ‘80s, thus making him one of the early pioneer traders of GSM in northern Nigeria.

His constant effort to be the best in whatever he does helped him in managing a strong international network between IT and Telecom companies, which further boosted his capability and credibility.

Ahmadu further leveraged his business over the next several years and expanded his venture both locally and internationally. Subsequently, he made a good reputation with both local and international businesses, which expanded his companies with a presence in over 30 international locations across 10 different time zones.

He is passionate about giving back to the society and preaches same to others. He has, on numerous occasions, raised awareness on the importance of education and enhanced the quality of education through scholarship programmes, in addition to donations made to various charities and individuals.

This drive led him to build an African multi- business conglomerate, centred on Information Technology which continues to advance the technology infrastructure for governments in many African countries to achieve cost-effective services for both people and governments.

Mahmoud is presently spearheading a global initiative with Brick Eagle Hong Kong for Low income countries with large population in the low income group such as India.

International figures who were also recognised for the prestigious award were: Executive Director, Philanthropy Connections Thailand, Sallo Polak; former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Canada, Mr. Christian Paradis; President-Elect Rotary Club, Hong Kong, Ms. Benedict Lee; former CTO, Morgan Stanley, USA, Mr. Tsvi Gal and Chairman, Comcraft Group Kenya, Dr. Manu Chandaria, OBE.