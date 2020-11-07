Kubeconcepts Seals Deal with Red Carpet on TV to Sponsor Project

Leading finance investment company, Kubeconcepts has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Red Carpet on TV Limited as the headline sponsors of its 100 Percent Reality TV Show 2020.

The reality TV show is envisioned to birth a new dawn in the entertainment industry while promoting raw talents in music, dance, comedy and fashion etc, as well as expose talents to global opportunities that will boost their career.

Kubeconcepts, which deals in in forex trading, Investment and training, stated that its support for the project aligned with its corporate social responsibility goals to support youth development.

The initiative is considered by the organisers as shared opportunity to foster youths’ development and empowerment towards socio-economic prosperity.

The show is scheduled to premiere online at www.redcarpetontv.com, November 9, while the weekly TV broadcast will commence November 16, to be aired on Dstv, Gotv and Startimes.

Winner of the show will emerge Brand Ambassador of Kubeconcepts for one year in addition to multi-million Naira career promotion deal, brand new car and cash prize.