Falz Leads Star-studded Cast in ‘Quam’s Money’

Following its partnership with Netflix, Inkblot Productions is hard at work completing its next film, Quam’sMoney. The action comedy is a sequel to Inkblot’s 2018 hit New Money and will debut in cinemas nationwide on December 11th2020.

Quam’s Money reveals the exploits of security-guard-turned-multimillionaire ‘Quam Omole’, a role originated by Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, for which he won an AMVCA award. Falz returns for this new adventure as both lead actor and executive producer, alongside Inkblot’s long-time collaborator and Nollywood powerhouse, FilmOne Entertainment.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Kayode Kasum, the visionary director of Sugar Rush, Fate of Alakada and Kambili, the film features the best of Nollywood, including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, KabiriFubara and Buchi Ojieh. Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu reprise their roles from New Money.

Chinaza Onuzo, founder of Inkblot Productions, said: “Zulu, Damola and I are excited to partner again with Kene, Moses and our dear friends at FilmOne, alongside Falz and the entire House 21 team. Falz is an outstanding talent and we are pleased that he joined us on this project for his first starring role. Kayode is one of Nollywood’s most exciting directors – his commitment was amazing to behold. We are grateful to the wonderful cast and so thrilled with the film – we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Moses Babatope, CEO of FilmOne, added: “This is our eighth magical project with Inkblot and we’re very happy to collaborate with Falz and House 21. Falz is a revelation in this film and his performance will delight audiences. This is our fourth time working with the talented Kayode – he did an amazing job.”

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana said:“I’m excited to bring ‘Quam’ back to life for this new adventure. I loved the amazing chemistry with Kayode and my fellow actors on set, and I hope the audience enjoys the final result of the love and dedication we put into making this movie. This is the first of many film projects to come from House 21.”

Quam’s Money follows the adventures of ‘Quam Omole’, played by Falz, as he navigates the world with his newfound wealth. A coproduction by Inkblot Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and House 21, the film will be in cinemas nationwide from December 11th 2020.