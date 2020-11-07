El-Rufai: I Didn’t Authorise Printing of Campaign Posters

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has distanced himself from campaign posters that surfaced in Abuja during the week, saying he knows nothing about it.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja yesterday, the governor said the posters which depicted him as running mate to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for the 2023 Presidential election, did not originate from him.

The governor said he had also called Amaechi who denied knowledge of those printing and pasting the pictures.

He said, “I don’t know who is printing those posters, wasting his or her money printing posters. I heard about them. I called Minister, Amaechi, and asked him whether he knew anything about them; he said he didn’t know.”

The governor, who said he hasn’t made up his mind about any future political position said, “I think we need to trace who is doing it and ask that person. I am the governor of Kaduna State; I have job to do. I haven’t delivered on the promises I made to the people of Kaduna State. Until I do that, I don’t want to discuss anything.”

He didn’t rule out the possibility of people lobbying him to contest, saying, “I am in politics. People will approach you, but whether they are genuine or not is another matter and whether you are interested or not is another matter,” the governor said.

El-Rufai added those who went to court to compel him to contest the election did so to attract attention, insisting that no one can be compelled to do anything against their wish.

“I just want to be the best governor that I can be and satisfy the aspirations of the people of Kaduna State from now to 2023. After 2023, everything is in the hand of God. It is not in the hand of anyone.”