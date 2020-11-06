Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Buratai, 43 Others to Receive Next Level Achievers Award

By Adedayo Akinwale

A group, Africa’s New Dawn Public Policy Advocacy Organisation, has said it has selected 46 distinguished Nigerians who will receive 2020 Next Level Achievers Award, as part of effort to further strengthen the overall commitment of public office holders.

A statement issued Friday by the Coordinator of the Planning Committee, Mr. Ihechukwu Chima, said the group carefully conducted a public survey to identify public officers who had proven themselves with enthusiasm, proficiency and performance and have contributed a great measure to the Next Level Agenda of the present administration through quality service and democratic dividends for the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

He said that the award ceremony will take place on the 3rd of December in Abuja to honour deserving public office holders who are serving the nation diligently in various capacities.

Chima stated: “In determination to further strengthen the overall commitment of public office holders to realise the vision of the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; organizers of Next Level Achievers Award 2020 had carefully conducted a public survey to identify public officers who have proven themselves with enthusiasm, proficiency and performance and have contributed a great measure to the Next Level Agenda of the present administration through quality service and democratic dividends for the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Public officers chosen for Next Level Achievers Award were chosen through a rigorous process of public polls; they are men and women of impeccable character, in their pursuit of excellence in service they contributed in no small measure to give a good account of their service.”

Chima said that among those distinguished Nigerians to be honoured were: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

Others are: General Abayomi Gabriel, Olanisakin Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director General Department of State Security Service; Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police; Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General Nigerian Immigration Service; Colonel Hammed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), Comptroller General Nigeria Customs Service; and Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, Commandant General Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Other nominees to be honoured include: Ahmed Idris, the Accountant General of the Federation; Anthony Mkpe Ayine, Auditor General of the Federation; Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Muhammad Mammam Nami, the Executive Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service; Musiliu Smith IGP (Rtd), Chairman Police Service Commission; and Engineer Anthony Attah, Managing Director Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, among others.