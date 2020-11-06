Royal Electronics Group Launches New Product

Mary Nnah

Royal Electronics Group recently unveiled the Royal el’Picasso 3HP floor standing air conditioner, as the latest addition to its line of premium A/Cs.

Built to make meaningful innovations and create an awesome cooling experience for everyone, the new Royal el’Picasso A/C is packed with advanced features, which include digital inverter technology to help save up to 70 per cent on energy costs, Wi-Fi function to control the device on the go, extra long-distance air supply to cool big rooms faster, smart sleep mode for sustained optimal temperatures for a restful sleep, and much more features to give you the ultimate experience in aircon technology.

Head of Sales Operations of the company, Mr. Raja Rajesh, said, “We are excited to launch the new el’Picasso A/C from Royal Electronics and build on the success of the Royal Burj Khalifa A/C. Our mission is to continue to offer the vital innovations that people love in consumer electronics.

“We know that Nigerians want home appliances that perform excellently, and make their daily lives easier. We’re proud to continue to deliver on those needs with the latest Royal el’Picasso air conditioner.”

Marketed and distributed by SIMS Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s number one distributor of consumer electronics in Nigeria, the Royal el’Picasso A/C combines the latest technology, energy efficiency and a stylish design to deliver the best experience in A/C technology.

Royal Electronics remains committed to offering the latest technology, sleek and energy efficient solutions for the ultimate peace of mind in consumer electronics to Nigerians. the world, and growing into the leading brand in Africa’s Electronic industry.

Innovation represents our core value along with value for money, durability, and awesome after sales services. It requires creativity. This is why Royal appliances are specially designed to meet customer demands, by combining innovation, technology, and design.