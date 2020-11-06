Mr Dutch Welcomes Baby Boy

Nigerian Afro-Cyborg singer, Mr Dutch has welcomed a bouncing baby boy in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 2, 2020, with his second baby mama, a South African chef and actress named Sunell Hughes.

The baby was born in Johannesburg, “My king has arrived,” he said gleefully in a recent chat. “I have already given him a name. He is to be known as King Lunar Kelechi Ukpabi. He is my first son and I am so happy God gave me my heir apparent.”

Baby King is Mr Dutch’s second child. His first child, a daughter named Briathi Uchechi Ukpabi was born August 25, 2015, by his first baby mama, Athi Mgoqo, singer and actress, also a South African national.

Born Bright Ukpabi, the songwriter and producer, is the owner of his record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his management company, Mr Dutch Empire.

He began the year 2020 on a high note with a song dedicated to lovers on St. Valentine’s Day titled ‘Keys To My Heart’. According to him, he will be releasing a remix of the single on December 11, 2020.

“The remix project features Teni, Kidi from Ghana, Lava Lava from Tanzania and KLY from South Africa. It is a prelude to my EP and album tagged ‘Keys to my Heart Afrique’ dropping early next year,” he said.

His other hits include ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy.