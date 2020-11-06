Military Kills Five Bandits, Loses One Soldier in Rescue Mission

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity yesterday destroyed five bandits during a fierce encounter with the criminals in Katsina State.

During the encounter, unfortunately, one soldier was killed in an attempt to rescue a nursing mother earlier kidnapped by the bandits.

Giving an update on the war against banditry, insurgency and other criminalities in Abuja, Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said the fire-fight resulted in the death of five bandits.

He said aggressive clearance operations embarked upon by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west region led to a decline in criminal activities in the zone.

According to him, “Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity reacted swiftly to a distress call about bandits who attacked Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire-fight forcing them to withdraw in disarray while three bandits were neutralised by the troops as several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Enenche stated that “during the exploitation phase, two additional bandits’ bodies were discovered on their withdrawal route.

“Equally, three women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued. Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.”

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria working with other security agencies are committed to end banditry and other sundry crimes in the