… And The Enemies Submitted Begins on Saturday

Mary Nnah

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement has concluded plan to hold its biennial two-day power packed programme tagged, “… And The Enemies Submitted”, scheduled to take place from Saturday 7 to Sunday 8, November, 2020 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha-Bus Stop, Lagos by 8am daily.

A press release signed by the ministry’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, stated, “there is no doubt that the hues and cries of this year which spanned from the pandemic occasioned by COVID-19 with its attendant economic upset, and the youth protest that went haywire and degenerated to looting and destruction are so deafening that many thought that devil our arch enemy has taken control of the affairs of men.”

The present time is time for God to deliver His people and cause their enemies to submit. It does not matter how strong your enemy may be, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people, and deliver them from all forms of bondages which they have been subjected to by their enemies.”

The programme will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

Most importantly provision has been made for a digitalised security measure that will address any breach of order.