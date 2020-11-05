UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Ighalo Benched as Rookies Basaksehir Embarrass Man Utd in Istanbul

Odion Ighalo was an used substitute last night as Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against rookies Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba could not have wished for an easier way to get off the mark in the 12th minute as United’s defence went to sleep so early in the game.

He ran clear from the halfway line and fire past hapless Dean Henderson in goal for the Red Devils.

United’s defensive efforts for the second goal were almost as bad, Deniz Turuc dispossessing Juan Mata and finding Edin Visca in acres of space in the box to smash home.

The visitors from Old Trafford were given hope of a possible fightback when Anthony Martial headed in from a Luke Shaw cross two minutes before the interval, but they could not salvage a result in a shabby second half showing, Basaksehir picking up a famous victory.

Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition.

United’s 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham last month looked to be the low point in their season, picking up three victories and a draw after that result.

But they were desperately poor in the defeat by Arsenal on Sunday and this was another feeble showing which piles the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Like much of the Norwegian’s reign, United seem to build momentum and then throw in dreadful performances, with the inevitable questions likely to come about his suitability for the job.

United finished third last season and the need of a new centre-back was clearly obvious but they failed to make the addition in the transfer window, the fragility once again exploited in Istanbul.