Stakeholders Advocate Review of New CAMA to Revive Market

Goddy Egene

Stakeholders who converged for the Chartered Institute of

Stockbrokers (CIS) annual conference in Lagos yesterday called for

the amendment of some sections of the new Company and Allied Matters

Act ( CAMA) as a precondition for revival of the Nigerian capital

market. The new CAMA had been under attack by different stakeholders

over some of its sections that they said are anti-Investment.

Speaking at the conference, one of the stakeholders , Co-founder,

Banwo and Ighodalo, a law firm and Chairman, Sterling Bank, Mr

AsueIghodalo, who made a critique of the new CAMA in its presentation

on “Rebirth of CAMA: Implications for the Capital Market Ecosystem”,

explained that much as it contains many sections that would enhance

the growth and development of the capital market, there was a need to

review some new sections that could inhibit market growth.

He said:“ Whilst CAMA 2020 amends and addresses a number of the

loopholes and problem areas in the Repealed Act, and also tried to

revise our companies’ statute to bring same in tune with the 21st

century, it would appear that the introduction of some oversight

provisions and concepts suggest an overregulation of companies and

company practices. Some of these excessive regulatory provisions

actually impede transactions in the market.

“Section 142 of the Act provides that a company shall not in any event

allot newly issued shares unless they are offered in the first

instance to all existing shareholders of the class being issued in

proportion as nearly as maybe to their existing holdings. The

applicability of this provision does not distinguish private and

public companies. The implementation of this provision will pose

significant problems for public companies seeking to raise capital by

the issuance of new shares. In undertaking such capital raising

transactions, public companies would not be able to make public offers

or undertake private placements without first making an offer to all

their shareholders.”

According to him, this amendment has raised concern amongst operators,

corporates and investors, and is a significant deviation from the

provision of the Repealed Act which only specified preemptive rights

for private companies.

“ I align with these concerns as this provision may restrict public

companies intending to undertake equity capital raise and restrict (or

at best delay) the admission of strategic investors, because the

offensive provision implies that companies will not be able to

undertake public offer transactions or private placements without

first going through the process of formally making an offer to their

shareholders,” Ighodalo declared.

According to him, the sections on dematerialization of shares and

share certificates, powers of companies to allot shares and

proscription of irredeemable preference shares have dire consequences

on the market growth and should be reviewed.

In his welcome address, the President, CIS, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe,

explained that finding solutions to Nigeria’s economic problems was at

the heart of this year’s conference objective. Amolegbe noted that

Nigerian stockbrokers had skills and competencies that positioned them

to assist the government in providing solution to funding

infrastructure deficit.