Oboh Heads to Saudi Arabia for Aramco Ladies Golf Tournament

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigerian professional golfer, Georgia Oboh will continue with her development when she takes a crack at the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies Golf Tournament.

The event, slated for the Royal Greens and Country Club, which is set up at the King Abdulla Economic City on the coast of the Red Sea between November 12 and 15, commands a $1 million prize fund, which is a big prize for a non-major female golf tournament.

Oboh, who has made a giant stride on the tour in spite of the effect of Covid-19 on female golf, is one of the eight ladies selected on a sponsor’s exempt.

Overall, 108 players drawn from the Ladies European Tour will make up the tournament field.

The Nigerian teenager has featured in eight events after the lockdown, including the Scottish Ladies Open, Czech Ladies Open and VP Bank Ladies Open.

Aramco and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) are using the tournament to inspire the next generation of young Saudi female golfers.

While summing up her mood ahead of the tournament, Oboh described the invitation as the best feeling this year while stressing her readiness to step up to the challenge.

“I give God all the glory and feel very honoured to have been invited to such a prestigious event which is set to host the very top of the ladies on the Ladies European Tour and members of the LPGA too.

“I am happy with the way that my game is developing and looking forward to a great learning experience once again.

“The abbreviated season due to Covid-19 gave me a chance to work on my game and it has been great just to pause and see some return now,” Oboh concluded with optimism ahead of the trip to Saudi Arabia.