Glo Facilitates Access to Social Media

Globacom is facilitating access to popular social media platforms through its newly introduced affordable packages tagged, ‘Glo Social Bundles.’ The Glo Social Bundles include a package each for WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, under which subscribers can enjoy 100MB for N25 per day; 200MB for N50 valid for seven days and 500MB for N100, valid for 30 days.

Another package is named YouTube Bundle for YouTube viewing alone, which gives 100MB per day for N50; 200MB for 7 days at N100 and 500MB for N250, valid for 30 days.

There is also Single Bundles where customers can choose among Tiktok, Telegram and Instagram, giving 20MB at N25 for a day; 50MB at N50 for 7 days and 125MB of data for N100, valid for 30 days.

According to statement from Globacom, all the packages would be available to Globacom’s prepaid and postpaid customers. They can access any of the packages by dialling *777# and clicking on Social Bundles to view a menu of the respective bundles.

Globacom stated there would be an option of auto-renewal for subscribers who wish to have uninterrupted subscription. To use this option, the subscriber is required to have enough credit for the type of subscription he or she desires.