Anxiety in Ekiti as WAEC Withholds Results of Candidates

Withheld results to be released Friday, says state govt

By Victor Ogunje

Panic has gripped parents and candidates who sat for the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as the body withheld the results of all candidates that sat for it in all public schools in Ekiti State

The state government has however doused the tension, promising that the results would be released on Friday (tomorrow).

Parents and wards,who besieged their respective schools yesterday to collect the results released few days ago were disappointed, as they were told that they were yet to be released.

The same disappointing scenario played out in some of the cybercafes (ICT centres) where the candidates had gone to check their results in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

WAEC had on Monday released the results across the country.

The 2020 edition of the examination was the most tension-soaked in the history of the country, as the schedules had to be shifted from April to August due to the global COVID- 19 pandemic that necessitated closure of schools across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Akin Omole, has doused the tension generated by the seizure, debunking the allegation that the state’s indebtedness to WAEC necessitated the withholding of the results.

Omole clarified that the results were put on hold owing to computation mistakes made by WAEC and not because of debt.

“The seizure was caused by the mistakes made in some of the ways the results were computed. The issue of Ekiti owing money doesn’t arise, it was a blatant lie.

“The government immediately contacted WAEC and it tendered apologies to the state.

“We appeal to our candidates and parents not to be ruffled by this, the government is handling the issue with all seriousness.

“Going by what WAEC said, the results will be released either on Thursday or Friday this week”