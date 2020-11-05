Phase3 Clocks 17 Years of Operations

Phase3 Telecom, an independent fiber optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, has set in motion, a seven point client value and innovation targeted roadmap, in commemoration of its 17th anniversary with the theme: “Moving Forward”.

The company, having begun its operations in 2003, to provide fibre optic backbone infrastructure, broadband, and converged services across Nigeria, has over the years, expanded the scope of its operations beyond the shores of Nigeria, through invaluable global partnerships.

Thus, launching multiple expansion projects targeted at transforming West Africa’s telecommunications landscape, using innovative technology, as leverage to effectively connect people and businesses within the sub-region, and to the rest of the world.

Executive Chairman, Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede, said: “For 17 years, Phase3’s role in Nigeria, and Africa’s telecommunications cum technology space, has become more mission critical for the future. Considering the global new normal created by COVID-19, as it places limits on face-to-face interactions, and disrupts traditional as well as tested ways, businesses engage with customers, partners and stakeholders across market demographics”.

According to him, as one of the most daunting health crises in modern history, the pandemic has increased the company’s resilience and re-engineered its network capabilities to chart a seven point roadmap, and develop multiple scenario business mitigation plan that are helmed on re-establishing safe and secure ways of delivering Phase3 connectivity, communication and cloud services.