SMEDAN, Zamfara Promote Arts, Crafts

By Nume Ekeghe

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has collaborated with the Zamfara State Government to host youths, women and those with disabilities in a talent hunt programme on fashion, arts and craft skills.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, in a statement made available to THISDAY stated that the agency would be collaborating with the Zamfara State, Zakat and Endowment Board to organise this year’s talent hunt competition which is expected to generate employment among the youth of Zamfara state.

Radda stated: “It is a complete handholding project from identification, selection, to start-up with enterprise support opportunity and linkage to innovation hubs, facilitating necessary linkages and visibility.”

The Talent Hunt Programme for young Nigerians in Fashion, Arts & Craft was designed as a veritable platform to identify and showcase innovative talents that will create social and economic impact. This will bring about employment generation and poverty reduction.

In the SMEDAN Talent Hunt, brilliant and innovative ideas in fashion, arts and craft will be shortlisted by seasoned panel of judges during the pitching/demonstration event in Gusau Zamfara state.

The 150 participants would be reduced to 90 through a combination of judges’ decision. The selected 90 participants would be treated to Business Development Services (BDS) support and visibility.

The programme is scheduled to hold in two locations namely UBEC Head Quarters in Gusau, Zamfara state in North-West Geo-political zone, between the 26th – 30th October, 2020 and a yet to named state from the south east geopolitical zone.