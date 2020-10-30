Foundation Empowers Students

By Nume Ekeghe

BeyondaDegree, a foundation focused on helping students’ transit to life after school has trained and empowered over 200 students from an array of polytechnics and universities across Nigeria to attain employability.

Commenting on the events of this year, the Foundation founder, Mrs. Esther Adegunle, in a statement made available to THISDAY, said the foundation was able to train over 100 students on technical skills in Microsoft suite, data analytics and financial analysis, equipped over 80 students on soft skills on emotional intelligence, problem solving and communication.

Also, they were able to connect over 50 students to industry professional in various sectors FMCG, Management Consulting, public service excellence, oil & gas and tax and supported candidates in clarifying Human Resources matters.

She said; “About 10 years ago, I graduated from a Federal University as the best graduating student in my department and one of the two best graduating students in my faculty. What a feat! However, few weeks after my graduation, I had my first interview and it was a disaster! I could not connect what was being said to what I learnt in school.”

“Hence, I realised there was a huge gap between what I learnt in school and the expectations in the job market; four years later, myself and other graduates decided to fill the gap, making it easier for students to transit to life after school. For six years, we have trained over 300 students in preparation for life after school for free.

“With a recognition that practice is a great form of learning, the students were grouped to teams of 7-10 and given a case study task to advise the board of a company utilizing methodologies learnt. The best three teams were rewarded with cash prizes of N100, 000, N60, 000 and N40, 000.”

Also commenting on the events, a beneficiary from the University of Ibadan, Ms. Bolaji O said: “The facilitators were well explanatory, and we had direct consultation with the industry experts. It made us express ourselves and ask enough questions on our direct career path. I say a very big thank you to BeyondaDegree team.

“Also, the programme made us do research on financial analysis that I specifically had no idea about before. This experience marked the beginning of my financial analysis journey which I really appreciate.”