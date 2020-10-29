Obanikoro Sympathises with Constituents, Seeks Cooperation

By Sunday Okobi

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Steel, Hon. Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, has sympathised with his constituents over the recent Lekki Tollgate massacre during the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the lawmaker, who represents Eti-Osa federal constituency in Lagos State said he was heavily burdened by the unfortunate incident and the resultant loss of lives of his constituents.

According to Obanikoro in the statement, “These acts have left me bewildered, seeing the danger they portend to our industrial and entrepreneurial establishments, and our nascent democracy.”

He, however, urged the people of the state to remain firm, assuring them that after a meeting with the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he is confident that there are concrete plans to rehabilitate and assist victims of the unfortunate incident.

The statement read in parts: “The recent incidents in our beloved Lagos State and Nigeria in general in the past three weeks have left me heavily troubled.

“More disheartening is the fact that my constituency was the epicentre of it all. Significantly, the protesters in my constituency, especially at the Lekki Tollgate, were civil in their protest. A new norm was set as regards how protest should be carried out. “Unfortunately, things fell apart and the centre could not hold.

“It is regrettable that a peaceful protest which was borne out of the need to end brutality and high-handedness of the Nigeria Police Force was completely hijacked by hoodlums.

“Consequently, there were clear cases of shootings, killings, looting and vandalism of public and private property, especially as it concerns Eti-Osa and its inhabitants.

“Cult activities were also recorded in Ado, Langbasa, Badore, and Ajah areas of Eti-Osa Local Government Area which also contributed to the killings and looting in the constituency at large.”

It stated further that: “These acts have left me bewildered, seeing the danger they portend to our industrial and entrepreneurial establishments, as well as our nascent democracy.

“I have visited the various affected areas in Eti-Osa and I will continue with the visitation. I have also spoken with some of the victims too. May the souls of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident rest in peace. I also sympathise with their families. May God grant them the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Obanikoro said: “I have met with the governor of Lagos State, and he has shared with me his plans for the constituency and the

state in general. I therefore appeal to my constituents to cooperate with the state government in achieving these plans when they start rolling out for a better Lagos State.