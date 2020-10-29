Medical Guild to Chart Roadmap on Healthcare, Mental Delivery

By Kuni Tyessi

The Guild of Medical Directors(GMD) has called on the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to improve healthcare delivery through better funding,

proper planning and meticulous execution in post COVID-19 pandemic era.

The Publicity Secretary, GMD Lagos chapter, Dr Lekan Adelakun who stated this in a statement ahead of the virtual Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 29 and 30, said based on available statistics, about 64 per cent of Nigerians were reportedly not enjoying mental health.

With the theme, ‘Post COVID Era: Economics and Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’, he said recent happenings in the country challenges the abysmal state of healthcare, coupled with the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

He reiterated that in the Abuja Declararion of 2001, African Union resolved that each country should allocate 15 per cent of its annual budget on health.

According to the statement: “before COVID-19 pandemic, about 64 per cent of Nigerians were reportedly not enjoying mental health.

“The pandemic has brought a lot of fear and anxiety and indeed, panic attacks in many cases. It has changed substantially the way we live, relate, work and brought untold economic hardships globally.”

He said the webinar seeks to discuss the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on two key areas which are ‘Economics and Healthcare Delivery and Mental Health’.

Adelakun said the topics have been carefully chosen for all healthcare personnel, planners and other stakeholders who are interested in having a healthy nation.

The objectives are to provide efficient and quality healthcare and represent their interests and the interests of all Nigerians towards achieving qualitative and universal healthcare coverage in Nigeria.