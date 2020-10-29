Ikpeazu, Others Sue for Peace, as Abia PDP Chairman Laid to Rest

By Emmanuel Ugwu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, and other political leaders in the state yesterday harped on peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as the late Chairman of the statePDP, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, was laid to rest.

Onuigbo, described as a man of peace and loyal party man, who led the ruling party to victory in the 2019 governorship poll which ensured a second tenure for Ikpeazu, died on July 27, 2020, at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

The governor, in his tribute, said the late party chairman was a true embodiment of loyalty, friendship and courage.

He said Onuigbo did not only serve humanity with utmost devotion, but also his creator, adding that the society was in dire need of people like the late party chairman.

Ikpeazu noted that the funeral ceremony was an occasion for sober reflection given the ugly happenings in the world today.

“2020 is a year of sober reflection for you, for me and our leaders,” he said, adding that people should live their lives in recognition of the fact that they would be held accountable for every deed done on earth.

The new state PDP Chairman, Hon Allwell Okere, in his tribute, said his late predecessor was exemplary in all his exploits in life.

He said the death of Onuigbo had denied him the opportunity of drawing from his wealth of experience in managing party affairs.

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Rt Rev Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, in his homily entitled: ‘Do not be foolish’, said the recent happenings in the society call for one to apply wisdom in all activities of life.

According to him, the deceased made a positive impact on the lives of the people, and was a devoted Christian committed to the growth of the church in his diocese where he was made a knight.

In a funeral oration, the first son of the deceased, Tochukwu Onuigbo, said his late father personified peace, love, compassion, hard work, honesty, integrity and humility.