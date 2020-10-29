Foundation Partners Today’s Woman on Health Workers Fund

By Ayodeji Ake

Today’s Woman magazine has joined forces with Sterling One Foundation to help create awareness all over the world for its Health Worker’s Fund initiative using Giving.ng, a reputable crowd-funding platform.

As part of its annual giving month social initiatives, the magazine has chosen to support the Sterling One Foundation Health Workers Fund project.

In a post from her website, the magazine mentions the reasons for the partnership as acknowledging the fact that there is a need to fight for the health workers who are on the frontline battling against this deadly virus.

”Most of our health workers are on a hazard allowance of just N5,000 a month and we believe that they deserved more. They are constantly at risk so we want Nigerians to join us to move this up to N100,000 a month for three months.

“We urge Nigerians to be a part of something bigger. Your N1,000 can go a long way. Think about it, if 10,000 people give N1,000 that would be a massive sum of N100,000,000 and that would mean 1,000 medical workers are sorted.

“About 111 health workers have benefitted from this fund, and many more still need our help. You don’t have to be rich or influential to help out or spread the word. They need your help to keep doing what they do,” the post said.